MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have arrested one person and are looking for a second after a smash-and-grab at an adult store in Raleigh late Tuesday night.

Officers said when they got to Lovers in the 2800 block of Coleman Road, they found Lederrius Williams, 35, hiding behind a rack inside the store, and a silver SUV outside full of about $1,300 worth of stolen merchandise with the engine still running.

Police said a second suspect jumped into a red Dodge Charger that was also parked in front of the business and drove off at a high rate of speed.

Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG

Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG

Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG

A district manager said just before 9:30, he went to check on the store due to a power outage and saw the red Charger and a silver Ford SUV in front of Lovers. The manager said he drove to the Austin Peay Station after he was followed off the lot by the Charger.

Lederrius Williams (Courtesy: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office)

Police said the burglars broke a front window to get inside the store but did not take any money. Officers said they found a long rifle inside the silver SUV.

If you have any information about the break-in, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.