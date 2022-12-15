MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after police say two people caught him breaking into their homes on two separate occasions.

A homeowner in Hickory Hill called police Thursday when he saw an arm coming through his front window.

The homeowner in the 4300 block of Melinda was able to give officers a good description of the would-be burglary, and police said within twenty minutes, they had Joshua McClendon, 28, in custody.

It turns out police are familiar with McClendon. They said just weeks ago, he broke into a home on Lucy Avenue in South Memphis.

On November 27, MPD responded to a report of a prowler on Lucy. Officers said while checking the area, they noticed an open front window at a house in the 100 block and saw McClendon in a bedroom going through a box.

Police said the homeowner, who was there at the time, had no idea someone was inside his house.

Officers said they were allowed in and found McClendon hiding in a bathtub.

McClendon is charged with aggravated burglary and attempted burglary. He is scheduled to go before a judge on Friday.