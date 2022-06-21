MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have arrested one suspect they say is a part of a group of men who broke into two businesses in Whitehaven within one week.

Last week, video surveillance captured Donya Webb along with several others was caught on camera walking into the shopping center with crowbars before stealing merchandise from Lavish Boutique on Elvis Presley.

Police say the men also broke into Domino’s Pizza. Although nothing was stolen, the pizza shop’s manager said the store was vandalized.

On Sunday, investigators received a tip that Webb was involved in the burglary. Webb was also seen on his Facebook account wearing clothing similar to what was stolen from the boutique.

The boutique’s owner, Lawanda Thorton, later confirmed the clothing came from her store. Thorton also told police that the thieves stole $40,000 worth of merchandise.

When officers arrived at Webb’s residence to perform a search, they located clothes inside the home with Lavish Boutique tags still attached to them.

Webb was charged wit two counts of burglary to a building and theft of property.