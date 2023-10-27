MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Burger King on Summer Avenue in Berclair caught fire overnight.
According to their website, the restaurant closes at midnight. The fire was reported about an hour after that.
When we arrived, the restaurant was still smoking. Firefighters appeared to have the fire under control a short time later.
The cause of the fire has yet to be revealed. WREG will provide updates when they become available.