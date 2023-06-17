MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several shootings rang out near Elvis Presley Boulevard early Saturday morning, and police say they were related.

Around 3 a.m., police responded to East Brooks Road and Elvis Presley, where they found a male victim whose vehicle was struck by gunfire on Elvis Presley.

The victim was injured by glass or metal in the shooting and was taken to Regional One, but his injuries were not critical, police said.

A short time later, police say there was another shooting at a lot in the 2200 block of Elvis Presley, north of I-240. Police said they didn’t find any victims but were told several people had been shooting at each other.

A house in the 1300 block of Dempster was also found shot.

Police say all the scenes were related. No one was seriously injured.