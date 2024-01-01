MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Midtown woman was shot in both her legs early on New Year’s Day when bullets came through the wall of her house.

The shooting happened in the 1000 block of New York Street near Walker in Cooper-Young.

The woman says just after 2:30 a.m. Monday, she heard shots being fired near her house and looked out the window.

Bullets came through the wall and she was hit. The woman is expected to be OK.

Police found several spent shell casings in the area and are checking camera footage of possible suspects.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.