MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dozens of shots were fired outside a Binghampton community center Monday night, putting dozens of people on the basketball court at risk.

One witness said it was so chaotic, he hopped a stranger’s fence to take cover. Police say they couldn’t find anyone who was injured — a miracle, considering what folks say happened.

It started as a night of summer basketball at Lester Community Center on Tillman. Just before 9:30, a witness says two people started arguing in the parking lot. About 30 people were on the court.

“Then before you know it, they started pulling out the guns and started shooting,” the witness said.

They fired at least 20 shots back and forth, he said, just a few feet from the basketball court.



“Everybody stopped playing ball and started running,” he said.



Police say they got to the scene minutes later and found numerous spent shell casings in the parking lot, but no one hurt.

Officers say they’re searching for the shooters, one possibly in a four-door Mercedes and the other in a silver Infiniti.

Memphis Police didn’t respond respond to our emails about how it would respond to Monday’s violence.

The community center’s website states it closes at 8 p.m. We reached out to the city to see what kind of security is offered, and whether that falls on MPD.

A spokesperson with mayor’s office said they don’t comment on ongoing investigations.