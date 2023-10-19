MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is lucky to be alive after a bullet came through his windshield and knocked off his glasses while he was driving along Poplar near Goodlett Monday night.

The victim told police he was westbound on Poplar by Second Presbyterian Church when he heard several gunshots and realized a bullet had come through his windshield.

Driver’s windshield hit by bullet on Poplar Avenue Monday night

The driver said he heard a very loud noise, realized his glasses were gone, and saw the bullet hole in his windshield.

The victim drove to a nearby restaurant in Poplar Plaza for help.

A customer at El Porton snapped pictures of the damage that showed the bullet had gone all the way through Mazda and exited through the rear windshield.

A bullet went through the rear windshield of a car on Poplar Avenue

Memphis police respond to shooting on Poplar Avenue Monday night

According to witnesses, the victim was not hurt but was shaken up by what happened.

Police have not released any suspect information. If you know anything about the shooting, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.