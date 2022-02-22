MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Audio from a scanner describe what sounds like a chaotic scene at Vollintine and Randle early Tuesday morning.

“There may have been a rolling shootout or something if you want to check the area hospitals,” police can be heard saying. “There’s shell casings all over the place in the roadway.”

We returned to the area hours later, finding bullet holes in a window. A woman who lives at the home was left shaken and was still in tears hours after the gunfire.

“We were actually asleep,” she said. “You could tell it was two different guns.”

It is unclear what led to the shooting or if any involved was hurt.

“I don’t have no idea what happened,” the homeowner said. “I know I woke up with a bullet in my bathroom window. Thank God we weren’t in the bathroom because one of us could possibly not be here today.”

Police hope Skycop cameras on the street can provide police detectives the clues needed to track down those responsible.

This violence comes shortly after Shelby County leaders announced a new, five-year safe community action plan. A big portion is focused on community involvement with a goal of preventing shootings like this from happening in the first place.

“Until we start approaching from a preventative and proactive standpoint, we could be fighting crime like this for a long time,” MPD Chief CJ Davis said.

WREG reached out to Memphis Police multiple times for more information about the incident, but have not heard back.