MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Build-A-Bear Workshop announced Tuesday it is opening a new store in Southaven.

The new store will be located at Southaven Towne Center at 6502 Towne Center Loop. Build-A-Bear said this is one of 20 stores they planned to open this year.

“We’re so excited to be opening our doors at Southaven Town Center and bringing the fun of Build-A-Bear Workshop to this community,” said Chris Hurt, Chief Operations and Experience Officer. “For the past 25 years, the Build-A-Bear experience has had the power to add a little more heart to life in a unique way, and we are so excited to see it come to life at our new Southaven location.”