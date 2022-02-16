MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There’s good news for Buddy the Dog after he has gone through tremendous tragedy in his life.



The yellow lab has been treated at Mississippi State University for months now after he was set on fire by a child in Tate County last april.



The Tunica Humane Society reports that buddy left the hospital to be fostered by Dr. Betsy Swanson, who has been a key part of the dog’s recovery.



Dr. Swanson has her own dogs. So this will be a trial run to see if Buddy can do well with other dogs.

