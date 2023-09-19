MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A brawl on the field during a football game at a South Memphis school ended with two players pepper sprayed by an unknown woman.

According to a police report, officers were dispatched at 7:30 Thursday night to Booker T. Washington High School on Lauderdale for an aggravated assault call.

Two victims, both BTW team members, told officers that a fight broke out among players on both sides. The police report does not list the opposing team.

During the brawl, they said a woman came on the field and sprayed a can of pepper spray at both victims. Officers did not locate the woman or have a description of her.

The players were treated by the Memphis Fire Department, but police said there were no injuries.