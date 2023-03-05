BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Police in Brownsville, Tennessee are offering a reward for information after a teen was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run.

Police said the teen remains in critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle around 1:42 p.m. on Friday, March 3. They said the teen was hit by a dark green vehicle traveling on Carlita Street in North Brownsville.

The teen was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital for treatment in critical condition.

If you have any information on this incident, you are urged to contact the Brownsville Police Department at (731) 772-1215.