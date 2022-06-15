MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi church evacuated its campuses Wednesday following a threat of a shooting at the church.

Brown Missionary Baptist Church, with two campuses in Southaven, said all in-person events were canceled Wednesday. The church said in a statement that all staff members, volunteers students and personnel were safe and were not in any danger.

Southaven Police said just before noon Wednesday, a male caller said by phone that at a specific time, he would “shoot up” the church.

Police said Quincy Higgins was found on the scene and was taken into custody without incident.

Higgins was charged with making a terroristic threat and also has a warrant for contempt of court.