MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Dyersburg Police Department is searching for two men who are wanted in connection with a deadly shooting.

Caleb Edwards and his brother William Marcus Edwards are wanted for the death of Jimmy Burns of Dyersburg.

Dyersburg Police say the shooting happened Wednesday evening at a strip mall on Mall Boulevard. Officers responded to the scene at around 7:19 p.m.

Dyersburg Police say Burns was found in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Witnesses on the scene reportedly identified Caleb Edwards as a person on interest.

Caleb, 20, is wanted for first degree murder. William, 21, is wanted for accessory to first degree murder. Police say the brothers may be traveling together.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 731-285-TIPS or contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 731-288-7679.