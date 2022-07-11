MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two brothers are facing serious charges after a teen was shot and killed in Horn Lake, Mississippi over the weekend.

Horn Lake Police say Ryan Turberville, 17, was found shot multiple times in the 3100 block of Edenshire Lane on Sunday after 10 p.m. He succumbed to his injuries before officers arrived.

Police later determined that Turberville’s injuries stemmed from a shots fired call in the 7000 block of Brandee that happened moments before police were called to Endenshire.

Investigators determined Kevon Smith, 17, was responsible for the shooting on Brandee and his brother Keihun Smith, 19, was with him at the time of the shooting.

The brothers were taken into custody without incident Monday.

Kevon Smith has been charged with capital murder.

Keihun Smith has been charged with felony conspiracy to commit a crime.