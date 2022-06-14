TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — A man was shot and killed Monday night, according to the Tunica County Sheriff’s Department.

Officers received a call around 11:20 p.m. from a motorist traveling on Highway 61 regarding a shooting inside of a vehicle.

When police arrived on the scene, they found 27-year-old Javonta Marshall in the backseat of the vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers found out that Marshall and his sister, 24-year-old Porshia Robinson, had gotten into a dispute. According to the press release, Robinson was assaulted by Marshall.

The press released also said another man was inside of the vehicle during the incident. He was later identified as an off-duty police officer.

Robinson and the police officer were taken to the Sheriff’s Office and later released. This is an ongoing investigation.