MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after officers said he shot a woman in the stomach after arguing with her about a locked door.

Officers responded to the scene just before 8:45 a.m. on Sunday in the 400 block of Lipford Street. The victim told officers she got into an argument with her brother, Willie Dennard, about a locked door.

The victim said she left the room during the argument and went into a room with her granddaughter. She then said Dennard followed behind her and continued arguing.

Dennard, 53, left the room but later returned with two handguns, according to police. Officers said the victim’s granddaughter saw him and told him to put the guns down, but Dennard refused and left the room looking for the victim.

Court documents said Dennard then fired several shots towards the victim as she was walking out of the restroom. She was struck in the stomach.

According to police, Dennard never called 911 or rendered aid. However, the victim managed to grab her phone and call 911. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

When Dennard was taken to jail, officers said he damaged the soundproofing panels in the interview room and took them off the walls.

Dennard was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, employment of a firearm and vandalism. He is expected to appear in court on June 21.