MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some neighbors in the Parkway Village area are concerned about safety after they say a few streetlights have been out for months and are calling on MLGW to repair them.

Lavada Mitchell has lived on Fernbrook Drive for more than 30 years. Her street doesn’t have working streetlights. She’s notified the city and MLGW but says nothing has been done.

“They’ve been out for months,” Mitchell said. “I think maybe they’re backlogged or they just don’t care. I don’t know.”

Fernbrook is one of several streets impacted. Clearbrook and Cromwell Avenue, where Cromwell Elementary is located, are also in the dark.

Concerned parent Barbara Love says the street is almost a black hole by the time she picks up her kids from after-school care. She’s concerned about kids crossing the busy street in the dark.

“It gets dark at five and we really need for them to fix that,” Love said. “When they come like they’re coming now, they don’t see them until they get up on them, and then it’s too late.”

Mitchell said she’s also concerned about crime in the area due to the lack of light.

“Because of burglaries and people hang around your house that you don’t know,” she said.

We reached out to the City of Memphis and they say they refer all complaints they get to MLGW. We also reached out to MLGW and told them the streets causing concern, but they told us they are unable to comment unless they have specific light pole numbers.