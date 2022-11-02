MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police say a man threatened Broadway Pizza employees with a gun Tuesday when they refused to refund a half-eaten order.

Derrus Jamison, 37, is now facing two counts of aggravated assault.

Workers at the restaurant on Broad Avenue say Jamison attempted to return a partial order, and when they told him they could only exchange complete orders, he got angry and showed them a gun.

Derrus Jamison

The female employees told police Jamison said, “y’all got to leave sometime. Not trying to have any trouble,” before lifting his shirt and displaying a black and silver Smith & Wesson handle.

Police said the manager of the business was able to get the gun away from Jamison and hold him until officers arrived.

Jamison is being held on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.