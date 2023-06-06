MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is facing charges for allegedly stealing more than $640,000 from her job in 2022.

According to Memphis Police, the security manager for Brink’s Inc. filed a theft report for the business located on Old Getwell Road. She stated that while investigating deposit shortages, she found that an employee, Makayla Small, stole money.

Small, who worked as a cash processor, reportedly stole funds between June and August 2022. She was caught on video taking the money while counting deposits.

The theft totaled $640,211, police say.

The security manager and another employee confronted Small. She admitted to stealing the funds. On August 31, she returned $30,200 to the business.

MPD says on October 14, the manager gave a statement and provided evidence. She also identified Small in a six-person lineup.

Makayla Small was arrested Monday and charged with Theft of Property Greater Than $250,000. She is set to appear in court Tuesday morning.