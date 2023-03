MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation said they have inspection crews on Interstate 40 East and at I-240 in Midtown.

The DoT said they will be working Sunday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Drivers are advised to be aware of changing conditions before departing.

I-40 East traffic will be diverted onto I-240 South and I-40 West traffic will be shifted onto I-240 South, just north of Jackson Avenue and where the ramp begins on I-240 South.

Image provided by the Tennessee Department of Transportation