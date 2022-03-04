MEMPHIS, Tenn. — State Senator Brian Kelsey announced Friday he will not be running for reelection this November.

In a release, Kelsey said he was not running for his seat “due to a recent, exciting change to my personal life, and I look forward to spending more time with my family.”

“It has been a true honor to serve you for 18 years and to work with you to pass more constitutional amendments than any other Tennessee legislator in history—including one to forever ban the income tax. But now my service to you is best spent fighting for American values in the court system and stopping the Biden Administration’s failed policies like the attempted OSHA vaccine mandate. I’m happy to return any recent campaign contributions, and Lord willing, I hope that you will give me the opportunity to run for elected office in Tennessee again in the coming years.” – Sen. Brian Kelsey

Kelsey (R-Germantown) was indicted in October by a federal grand jury along with a Nashville social club owner as part of an alleged campaign finance scheme.

The alleged conspiracy benefited Kelsey’s unsuccessful 2016 campaign for the 8th District U.S. Congressional seat.

The indictment states that money was funneled from a state committee to Kelsey’s federal campaign, and illegal excessive contributions were made to the federal campaign and concealed from the Federal Election Commission.

Kelsey’s trial will begin in 2023, after this fall’s elections.