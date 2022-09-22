MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and throwing their 2-day-old baby in the Mississippi River is set to be back in court Friday.

Brandon Isabelle was indicted in the murders of Danielle Hoyle and her baby, Kennedy. Friday, he’ll be arraigned.

His attorney says Isabelle is ready.

“He’s been asking ‘When do you think they will indict me?’ And so that we can start moving forward with that investigation,” said attorney William Massey. “He’s very fortunate in that he has a wonderful, supportive family and they have been there for him all along.”

Twenty-five-year-old Isabelle is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, child abuse and neglect and kidnapping.

February 1st, police discovered 27-year-old Hoyle’s abandoned car in Whitehaven. Hoyle was found shot to death nearby.

Her family says she was on the way to meet Isabelle with their newborn, Kennedy. When police discovered Hoyle’s body, baby Kennedy was nowhere to be found.

Police began questioning Isabelle and say he confessed to throwing the baby in the river.

“We don’t know the details around that,” Massey said. “I’ve not seen a confession. I’ve been told about it. But I’ve not seen it. And that’s why I say we have to get the discovery that they have part of, which is this alleged confession.”

April Campbell is Hoyle’s mother and grandmother to the baby Kennedy. She also is ready to get the trial started.

“I just want to know why he did it,” Campbell said. “What made him take my daughter from me? What made him take my grand baby from me? They didn’t do anything to deserve this.”

What’s even harder is that despite five days of searching the Mississippi River during the cold frigid temperatures in February, baby Kennedy was never found.

“That baby is on my mind all day, everyday. We just need that closure for her,” Campbell said.

Isabelle will be in court Friday morning at 9 a.m.