MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man accused of killing his girlfriend and throwing their 2-day-old daughter into the Mississippi River has been indicted, according to Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy.

On Thursday, a grand jury indicted Brandon Isabelle, 25, on two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and neglect, and aggravated kidnapping.

Danielle Hoyle, 27, was found dead on Feb. 1 outside of her vehicle in Whitehaven. The driver’s window of her Chevy Cruze was knocked out.

Police say Hoyle had been shot in the head. Her family said when she left the house, she told them she needed to take the baby to the hospital for testing.

Danielle, Kennedy Hoyle

Her baby, Kennedy Hoyle, who was the subject of a statewide AMBER Alert shortly after, was never found and she was presumed dead.

During questioning, police say Brandon Isabelle confessed to luring Danielle Hoyle to the intersection of Sedgwick and Levi and shooting her.

He then told police that he took Kennedy Hoyle, drove her to the north end of Mud Island where the Wolf River enters the Mississippi River, and threw the child in the water. He also said he threw the weapon in the water.

He is being held at 201 Poplar without bond.