MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Spending time in the great outdoors is what summer is all about, and the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Memphis is helping many children experience it this summer.

The organization partners with 12 Memphis-Shelby County Schools to give students a chance to disconnect from life in the city and connect with nature and new friends. WREG’s Stephanie Scurlock tagged along to experience a day at summer camp.

About a dozen girls got off the bus after taking the hour-long ride from Memphis to spend the day at Camp Phoenix in Como, Mississippi. The girls come to camp on Tuesdays while the boys arrive on Thursdays.

“Just coming in the driveway, they’re wondering what’s going on. Where are we? What are we doing? Kind of opening up a new world for them,” said camp director Dave Keigan. “They don’t get to see that in Memphis.”

Early arrivals got a quick lesson in learning how to braid their own lanyards. There was also a battle on the Ping Pong table, but what you won’t find are cell phones. They are put away once the children walk in the door.

“There’s actually been quite a few of them that have said to Cassie and myself, ‘Thank you. I probably would have been on my phone all day.’ So they know it’s a good thing,” Keigan said.

After lunch, it was action-packed from one challenge to another. The girls were divided into teams to take on the different obstacles. There was only one way to complete them: Together.

“Because you have to help your teammate. You have to push them up over the wall and help pull them over the wall,” said Jamiyah Brown.

The team-building skills took many out of their comfort zones.

“Teamwork makes the dream work, so you’ll use that every day like if you getting a job or anything like that,” Keigan said.

The highlight of the day at Camp Phoenix happened on the lake. The girls had a chance to kayak and swim in Sardis Lake, a new experience for most of them.

“When the kids come down here, you can see they’re not used to being out in the woods, out in nature,” Keigan said. “They come down to the lake and they ask if it’s an ocean or not.”

These are new adventures designed to broaden horizons and enhance lives, something you are never too old to experience.