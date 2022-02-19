MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man has been indicted on multiple charges, including second-degree murder, after officers say an altercation in October between two women led to a man being shot and killed.

Police said two women got into an argument that turned physical on Oct. 5, 2021 at Ridgecrest Apartments in Frayser on Rangeline Road.

One woman’s boyfriend, Amise Gales, tried to intervene between the two women when Jaydevin Benson, 25, walked out of his apartment and began firing shots towards Gales.

One of the women’s one-year-old baby and the baby’s grandmother were also nearby during the shooting, according to the press release.

Investigators said Gales returned fire before being struck by a bullet in the chest. He then got into his car to drive away when his car struck an iron gate at the apartment’s entrance and hit a tree, according to police.

Gales was pronounced dead at the scene.

Benson has been indicted on three counts of attempted second-degree murder, three counts of employment of a firearm, and one count of second-degree murder.

He is currently being held on a $250,000 bond.