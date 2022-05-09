MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been indicted on second-degree murder after admitting to stabbing his girlfriend last year at a Whitehaven motel.

Investigators said Derriontay Perry called 911 around 4 a.m. from the Travelodge in Whitehaven saying his girlfriend was dead.

Perry, 24, said he and his girlfriend got into an argument before he went to sleep. He then told investigators that he woke up when his girlfriend held a pillow over his face and threatened to stab him.

Perry said he easily overpowered her, put the pillow over her face and stabbed her in the neck.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators said Perry was not at the motel when police arrived on the scene but called 911 again telling them where he was located.

Officers found Perry on Millbranch Road where he surrendered.

Perry also has over a half dozen unrelated charges and is being held on a $2 million bond.