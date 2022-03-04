MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Karmeshi Pipes was nine months pregnant when she and her unborn baby were shot and killed in South Memphis in 2018.

Friday, her boyfriend Ricky Anderson II was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder. He will be sentenced to life in prison, District Attorney General Amy Weirich said.

Karmeshi Pipes (submitted photos)

Pipes’ body was found in January 2018 in a house on Sparks Street. Prosecutors say Anderson, 30, shot Pipes 17 times and kept her body in the house for nearly a week.

The jury rejected Anderson’s insanity defense in the case and found him criminally responsible.

Pipes’ family said the last time they had talked to her was a few days earlier at her baby shower. Her unborn son was due to be delivered Feb. 7.