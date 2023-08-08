MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were arrested after a group burglarized a boxcar in North Memphis Monday.
Memphis Police responded to a burglary at CSX Railyard at around 6:30 in the morning. They saw five cars, including four Nissans and a Honda, in the area.
According to reports, the suspects were wearing dark clothing and ski masks. They were seen carrying multiple boxes from a train to their cars.
Officers attempted to stop some of the suspects, but they fled the scene on foot. After a chase, officers caught Terry Sullivan, who had a Nissan key in his front pocket.
Another suspect, Robert Doyle, ran inside the business warehouse, which MPD says only had one door. Police went in and found Doyle inside, hiding under a large toolbox.
While investigating the scene, the following was found:
– 18 boxes of Nike shoes
– Multiple unknown boxes
– A Mississippi driver’s license
Robert Doyle and Terry Sullivan were arrested and charged with five counts of Burglary of a Vehicle and Theft of Property $60,000 – $250,000.