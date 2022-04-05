MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Three men are behind bars after police say they stole shoes from a train in North Memphis Monday night.

According to Memphis Police, nine suspects entered a boxcar on North Holmes Road after 9 p.m. They were stealing Nike shoes from the boxcar when officers, the K9 unit and CSX Railroad made the scene.

All nine of the suspects fled on foot, but three of them were not so lucky.

Terry McGirt, 37, was taken into custody on railroad property, Anthony Anderson, 35, was taken into custody in the 1400 block of Locust, and Antonio Jackson, 34, was taken into custody by a K9 officer and his partner in the 1200 block of Warford.

Police said some of the stolen property was recovered at the scene.

The three suspects have been charged with burglary, theft of property $60,000 – $250,000 and evading arrest.