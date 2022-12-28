MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the hottest commodities in the Mid-South right now is bottled water while the area remains under the boil water advisory.

If you have been to the store lately, it’s a little tough to find water on store shelves with empty shelves and signs limiting the purchase of bottled water. These are all common sights while MLGW remains under a boil water advisory.

A Kroger spokesperson told WREG, they’re working hard to keep up with regional demand, especially since Jackson, Mississippi is also under an advisory.

In a statement, the grocery company said, “truck drivers have been working around the clock to deliver bottled water to our stores.”

They said they’re now diverting water from other regions. That means you may have the best chance of finding fuller shelves in the morning when stores first open.

Still, people we spoke with say they haven’t had major issues.

Rose Turner said her apartment building provided for residents.

“They brought us bottled water,” Turner said.

To be clear, if you have enough water out of the tap, you can boil it and safely drink it once it cools down. However, that’s not always possible, especially in light of a similar advisory issued earlier this year.

WREG checked Kroger and Costco stores today, and both stores had bottled water and both were limiting how much water customers could buy per visit.