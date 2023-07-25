MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Germantown residents can get clean water from different locations in the town, Tuesday.

Water distribution sites:

Forrest Hill Elementary, 3368 Forest Hill Irene Road from 4-7 p.m. (one case of bottled water per car).

Bailey Station Elementary, 3435 Bailey Station Road from 4-7 p.m. Residents can bring their own containers to fill with an unlimited supply of water.

Bottled water distribution sites started popping up in Germantown after traces of diesel were found in the city’s water supply. City officials claimed the contamination came from a generator that was used to power a water facility which leaked diesel fuel into the water reservoir during a power outage.

Going into day five of the water crisis, a large majority of the city still does not have access to clean water.

Individuals living east of Forrest Hill Irene regained access to clean water on Sunday, but the majority of Germantown is still waiting on answers.

The city does not currently have a timeline of when they could promise customers clean water, but the city says that they are continuing to flush out the system and test the water, submitting results to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.

Water giveaways in Germantown and Collierville will continue until clean water is restored.