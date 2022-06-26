MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Surveillance video shows a gang of thieves breaking into a Cordova liquor store and carting away thousands of dollars worth of liquor.

The heist happened Sunday morning at 1:26 in the morning at Natalie’s Liquor Store at 1009 Germantown Parkway near Macon. Officers responding to a burglary alarm found several broken windows.

Video showed several males entering the store and quickly filling baskets with alcohol. Police say the merchandise was worth about $4,000.

No arrests have been made.