MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man in Booneville, Miss. was sentenced to 15 years in prison Friday for trafficking and distributing drugs throughout north Mississippi and elsewhere.

Justin Williams, 34, of Booneville, Miss. pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to court documents.

He was sentenced to 180 months in prison and a $10,000 fine along with five years of supervised release after his release from prison.

The court also ordered Williams to forfeit over $100,000 and jewelry items that were identified as drug proceeds.

Williams was involved in a drug trafficking organization responsible for transporting large quantities of methamphetamine across state lines, from Texas, distributing the drugs throughout northern Mississippi and elsewhere, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi.

Records say Williams participated in the conspiracy by being a source of supply for large quantities of methamphetamine distributed throughout the Northern District of Mississippi.

He arranged to have the controlled substance shipped through commercial package delivery services into Mississippi and would then distribute them.

Williams, along with 16 others, was indicted over the year-long investigation that took down the organization.

U.S. Attorney, Clay Joyner, said that he will continue to partner with law enforcement to investigate and prosecute individuals responsible for bringing dangerous drugs into communities in northern Mississippi.

“The distribution and use of methamphetamines have devastating consequences for communities across our country, and many towns throughout our district have felt its harsh effects,” said U.S. Attorney Joyner, “The arrest and prosecution of those who contribute to this problem is a priority, and we will continue to work together to hold accountable those who distribute dangerous drugs like methamphetamine in the Northern District of Mississippi.”

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics investigated the case, according to reports.

The effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) operation, which identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States.