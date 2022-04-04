MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was a big night at the Grammys for Memphis music and Mississippi blues.

Boo Mitchell, who runs Royal Studios in South Memphis, added two awards to his collection.

One was for Best Traditional Blues Album, for producing Cedric Burnside’s “I Be Trying.” Burnside has close connections to both Memphis and Holly Springs, Mississippi.

Another was for engineering the Best Contemporary Blues Album on Christone “Kingfish” Ingram’s album “662.” Ingram is a young guitar phenom from Clarksdale, Mississippi.

Silk Sonic, with Bruno Mars and Anderson .paak, won Best R&B performance for “Leave the Door Open.” Parts of that album were recorded at Royal, according to The Commercial Appeal.

Mitchell previously won a Grammy for Best Album for Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk.”

