MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Bond has been revoked for a man who allegedly bit part of a Memphis Police officer’s ear off during a traffic stop Tuesday, according to a press release from the District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s Office filed a motion to revoke Marcus Johnson’s bond on the day of his arraignment. The judge temporarily revoked the bond pending a hearing.

During the altercation, Johnson allegedly strangled an MPD officer, bit off a piece of his right ear, hit the officer several times in the face and stomach, and at one point, removed the officer’s holster, gaining access to his gun and taser.

Reports say Johnson threw a brown leather pouch on the ground right before the officer approached him. Found inside the pouch was marijuana, fentanyl, methamphetamine, ecstasy, and Xanax.

He also had other felony drug charges that stemmed from a 2022 case.

The State presented the need for stringent measures to ensure public safety during the pending case. They also recognized the severity of the charges and took into consideration Johnson’s history as a fugitive from the previous charge.

“When I saw how he had been a fugitive for about a year from a prior charge, I instructed our

prosecutors to not only seek a high bond on the new charge, but to revoke bond outright. This

defendant has already proved he can’t be trusted. I’m glad the judge agreed,” stated DA Steve

Mulroy.

According to reports, the State urged the judge to revoke Johnson’s bail on the 2022 case and increase his bond on the attempted murder charge involving the police officer from $75,000 to $500,000.

The judge agreed with the argument and in turn completely revoked Johnson’s bond in the 2022 case and substantially increased his bond for the new charges.

“This would be true even if the alleged conduct, in this case, biting off part of the ear of a police

officer, weren’t so troubling, which it is,” said DA Mulroy. “The judge’s decision reflects a

commitment to prioritizing public safety and ensuring that individuals facing serious charges are

held accountable for their actions.”

Johnson was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with four counts of possession of a substance with intention to sell, criminal impersonation, attempted second-degree murder, resisting officials retention, driving while license suspended, violation of financial law, and violation of vehicle registration.

He is set to appear back in court Friday.