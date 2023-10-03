MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Bond was revoked Tuesday for a former Tipton County teacher accused of child rape and coercion of a witness.

Alissa McCommon, 38, is now in jail, the Covington Police Department said.

McCommon, a former teacher at Charger Academy, was arrested on Sept. 8 after she was accused of having inappropriate conduct with students. The police department said that multiple victims under the age of 18 claimed that McCommon had sent them inappropriate photos and “requested sexual relations” with them.

Covington Police say McCommon posted bond after her arrest and was released on the condition that she have no contact with a victim or any minors other than her own children.

She was in court Tuesday after allegedly contacting one of the victims.

The audio from a phone conversation between McCommon and a male voice was played in court Tuesday.

McCommon, apparently crying, says, “I will never kiss you again. You will never hear from me again. Just please don’t say anything.”

She then makes reference to a baby and says, “When it comes out it’s gonna look like you.”

McCommon is charged with rape of a child, coercion of a witness, aggravated stalking, tampering with evidence, and harassment.

Her next court date is scheduled for November 27.