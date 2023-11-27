TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tipton County teacher charged with raping a 12-year-old former student will remain in jail after a judge revoked her bond on Monday.

Alissa McCommon was arrested on Sept. 8, released on bond, and arrested again after officers say she contacted the victim and threatened him not to testify.

McCommon entered Tipton County General Sessions Court on Monday for a preliminary hearing after the teacher was rearrested for violating conditions of her bond.

New evidence presented raised questions about whether the victim was 12 or 13 years old at the time of the alleged incident.

“That’s the basis of the rape of a child charge, would be based on the age of the victim. That was the proof that was presented today as far as that being the age at the time of the offense,” said District Attorney General Mark Davidson.

McCommon’s attorney Jere Mason said the alleged incident was within about a week of the child’s birthday.

“So the reason that’s important is the charge would change if the child was 13 versus 12, so obviously that’s something we’re going to want to flesh out in the next court,” Mason said.

McCommon’s charges were upgraded to aggravated stalking, harassment and coercion after she contacted the victim by Trac phone on more than one occasion, even telling the victim she is pregnant with his child.

On Monday, an Assest Protection Manager with Walmart testified to security video allegedly showing McCommon purchasing the trac phone she used to contact the victim at a Walmart in Millington.

The court was also cleared to allow the victim to testify.

Mason said his client is in good spirits and doing well after a mental evaluation.

“I did request a previous motion for a mental evaluation and that has come back clear at the moment so right now she’s in jail but healthy,” Mason said.

However, in the end, Judge Jennifer Scott revoked McCommon’s bond.

“We felt the evidence went beyond what was necessary, which is to prove it’s more likely than not or that there’s probable cause that she did in fact commit these crimes, so that’s what the judge found today,” Davidson said.