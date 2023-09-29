MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Bond has been revoked for the man accused of shooting inside the FedExForum during a concert earlier this month.

Kevin Young, 22, made his first court appearance Friday morning after Memphis Police announced he was the person responsible for shooting inside FedExForum on September 7.

One person was left in critical condition.

But Young’s attorney, Michael Scholl, says that is not possible. Scholl says his client could not have been the shooter because Young is very close to the victim.

“He’s upset. He’s accused of shooting his brother,” Scholl said. “He didn’t shoot his brother. He’s adamant that he was not the one that fired the shots at the FedExForum.”

Nonetheless, MPD says Young was developed as a suspect.

On Wednesday detectives found numerous guns and drugs as they searched the Cordova home where Young was located.

Young was charged with reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a weapon and several drug and weapon charges. Scholl is disputing these charges.

“The issue about the guns and the marijuana, my client didn’t even live at the house,” Scholl said.

Police say Young is a known gang member who was arrested in 2017 for First Degree Murder and again in 2019 for Aggravated Assault.

Young was only in court Friday for the gun and drug charges and was initially given a $150,000 bond, but that has since been revoked.

Prosecutors say he’s now being held without bond pending his hearing on November 17 for the shooting at FedExForum.

“The 17 will be a bond hearing which we would have to put on proof to show that there is sufficient evidence in order to revoke Mr. Young’s bond,” said Forrest Edwards, Assistant District Attorney.

However, Scholl stands firm that evidence will reveal his client is innocent.

“He went through the front door. He went through the metal detectors. So, there’s no way he could’ve had a gun.” Scholl said. “So, it’s our position that he obviously was not the one firing the shots and he didn’t shoot his brother.”

WREG has reached out to the District Attorney’s office for more information regarding Young’s criminal past. We’re still waiting to hear back.