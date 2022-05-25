MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Just days after a fatal shooting in Frayser, a Memphis man has been charged with murder.

Dequinton Smith, 24, will stay behind bars after a judge denied bond Wednesday.

The shooting happened along Ladue Street on Saturday. Neighbors said it happened in the middle of the road, in the middle of the day.

Smith was described by eyewitnesses and caught on camera wearing all yellow, in a green Dodge Charger. Police said he carried out the deadly attack not far from the street’s dead end.

Neighbors said they could hear gunfire coming from both directions, leaving them paralyzed with fear and in some cases hiding inside their own home.



The victim, identified as Billy Richardson, did not survive after being shot several times, police say.