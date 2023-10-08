UPDATE: MPD says that they have checked Graceland’s facilities and did not locate any threats.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A bomb threat at Graceland has led to evacuations and an investigation by Memphis Police Sunday.

At 10:49 a.m., officers responded to Graceland at 3734 Elvis Presley Boulevard regarding a bomb threat.

Officers are currently on the scene assisting with evacuating the area as a precaution. Police say no threat has been located at this time.

