MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men, possibly armed, are on the run after a high-speed pursuit following a smash-and-grab burglary in Covington Saturday morning.

Tipton County Sheriff’s Department issued a Be On the Look Out (BOLO) for two males that allegedly fled from a high speed pursuit. They were last seen fleeing on foot around Joe Joyner or Navy Circle area.

The other suspects involved have been taken into custody, according to Tipton County Sheriff, Shannon Beasley.

One of the remaining suspects is described as a male missing at least one black shoe.

According to law enforcement, all suspects in custody are from the Memphis area, so the remaining two men are likely not familiar with the Covington area.

Tipton County Sheriff’s Department said that weapons have been recovered from the suspects in custody, so the remaining suspects are possibly armed.

If you see anyone suspicious in this area, call dispatch at 901-475-4300 or 911.