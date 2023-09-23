MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A body was recovered from the Mississippi River on the Arkansas side of the I-40 bridge Saturday afternoon, according to Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office.

The body was discovered south of West Memphis across from President’s Island around 1 p.m. No information on the identity of the individual has been released.

The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office will be the investigating agency with help from the Memphis Police Department.

