MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office says a body found on January 21 has been identified as Britney Watson, 34, who has been missing since January 7.

Haywood authorities said they discovered a body buried near the Hillsville Loop address of her husband, Kevin Watson, who was charged with first-degree murder.

Reports say they identified Watson by her fingerprints.

Kevin Watson’s court date is set for January 31 at the Haywood County Justice Complex.