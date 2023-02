MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a call Thursday and found an unresponsive man on Jackson Avenue.

Police confirmed that a man was found on the 3700 block of Jackson in Nutbush around 2:30 a.m. and was taken to the hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.