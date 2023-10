MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death on the Mississippi River after a body was reportedly found on top of a barge Saturday.

Deputies were called to the Mississippi River two miles south of the Shelby Forrest boat ramp at around 7:30 a.m. They were advised that a female body had been located on top of a barge traveling the river.

SCSO says that the investigation is ongoing.

WREG will provide updates when they become available.