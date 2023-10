MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A body was found on the side of Interstate 55 Saturday morning, according to the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department.

Reports say that at 11:30 a.m., deputies were dispatched to I-55 southbound, just south of the rest area, where a citizen reportedly located the body of a young man on the side of the road.

The sheriff’s department says that it is not clear at this time if any foul play was involved or if he was struck by a vehicle.

This is an ongoing investigation.