MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a call Thursday afternoon after a man was found unresponsive in the street on the 1500 block of Vollintine.



Police said the man was unresponsive when they arrived and that he was pronounced dead on the scene.



MPD said the cause of death is undetermined and this is an active investigation.



If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

