MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are currently investigating a scene where a body was found in southwest Memphis.
According to MPD, officers responded to a man-down call at 5:07 a.m. They found a male’s body in the area of Bonwood and Melwood.
Homicide officers are on the scene.
📧 Sign up for WREG newsletters and have the latest top stories sent right to your inbox.
📲 Download the WREG App today and stay up to date with breaking news and weather.
📡 See more breaking news, local news and weather from WREG.com for Memphis and the Mid South.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.