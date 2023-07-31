MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are currently investigating a scene where a body was found in southwest Memphis.

According to MPD, officers responded to a man-down call at 5:07 a.m. They found a male’s body in the area of Bonwood and Melwood.

Homicide officers are on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.